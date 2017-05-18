Five Guys Beats Out In-N-Out For America’s Favorite Burger Chain

May 18, 2017 8:09 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The ultra popular West Coast burger chain In-N-Out has been overtaken by Five Guys as America’s most popular burger chain.

In The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, which ranks America’s chains based on familiarity, quality, and likelihood of purchase, revealed that the Virginia-based burger chain Five Guys is now America’s favorite.

In-N-Out didn’t fall very far, coming in second on the list. For the past two years, they have held onto the title of America’s favorite burger chain.

Here is the full list of the most popular burger chains:

1. Five Guys Burgers and Fries
2. In-N-Out Burger
3. Shake Shack
4. Wendy’s
5. Culver’s
6. Whataburger
7. McDonald’s
8. SONIC America’s Drive-In
9. Smashburger
10. Steak ‘n Shake

