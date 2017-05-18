Listen to Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ Featuring Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry has released a new single “Swish Swish,” featuring none other than Nicki Minaj and an infamous sample from Fatboy Slim’s 2000 club banger, “Star 69.”

The track is the latest from Perry’s highly anticipated studio album Witness, which is scheduled to be released on June 9. She previously released “Chained to the Rhythm,” featuring Skip Marley and “Bon Appétit,” featuring Migos.

“I started writing a record in June of last year,” the singer told Ellen DeGeneres. “I wrote over 40 songs. Now I have 15 beautiful songs to represent this story I want to share with the world.”

Check out Katy’s new collaboration below. Warning: Explicit lyrics!