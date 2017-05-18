LA Might Become Home To The World’s Longest Pizza

May 18, 2017 1:50 PM

By: Crystal Zahler

Pizza is life, so get over to Fontana Saturday, June 10th to watch the World’s longest pizza become a reality!

One extremely long pizza will be draped around 70% of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. The pizza will end up weighing around 17,200 pounds and be 1.3 miles long to beat the current record held by Italy from 2016.

Pizza making will take around 8 hours, so don’t hold your breath! Instead, you can walk around and explore the many vendors and entertainment that will be there.

Go watch the thousands of pounds of cheese and sauce poured all over the soon to be longest pizza and even see the conveyor ovens rolled over it. If everything goes off without a hitch, you’ll witness a Guinness Book of World Records made and you’ll get a slice of pizza!

