Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Selena Gomez Shocks Fans By Wearing ‘Fall Risk’ Bracelet

Selenators went on high alert when they noticed Selena Gomez sporting a fall risk bracelet in a promo photo for her new song ‘Bad Liar’.

Fans began to speculate ‘Bad Liar’ contained a message about attempted suicide due to the bracelet and Selena’s involvement with Netflix’s teen suicide drama 13 Reasons Why.

However, photographer Petra Collins came to Selena’s defense and explained the photos were taken the same day Selena was discharged from the hospital, where she was dealing with panic attacks and depression due to her lupus diagnoses.

Perez also talked about…Chris Cornell passed away from a possible suicide, Nick & Aaron Carter’s dad passed away, former FOX CEO and founder Roger Ailes passed away, Jessica & Ashlee Simpson’s dad is cancer free, Jennifer Lawrence is not apologizing for dancing on a stripper pole, A$AP Rocky’s house was burglarized, someone broke into Amber Rose’s house while she was sleeping, Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne renewed their marriage vows, Alan Thicke’s widow denied gold digger allegations, Liam Payne said he and his girlfriend are not secretly married, Telemudo will produce a telenova about Luis Miguel, and American Crime Story: Katrina’s casting including Dennis Quad as President George W. Bush.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles