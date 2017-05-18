Texas Man Sues Date For Texting During Movie

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Texas man is suing his date, claiming she ruined his movie experience by texting during a movie they were watching at a theater in Austin.

Brandon Vezmar is seeking damages in the amount of $17.31 for the cost of her movie ticket, CBS affiliate KEYE in Austin reported.

He claimed his date activated her phone 10 to 20 times to send or read messages during the first 15 minutes of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” on May 6.

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” he told the Austin American-Statesman. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

Vezmar said when he asked her to stop texting, she left the theater.

According to the lawsuit, texting is in “direct violation of the theater’s policy, adversely affecting the viewing experience of [Vezmar] and others.”

“While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as Defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society,” the lawsuit stated.

Vezmar’s date was apparently surprised when he informed her that he was taking legal action.

Flaky plaintiff has now put out statement saying I made her feel unsafe during movie. Sure. Here’s us texting. You judge. pic.twitter.com/41sdQNPEL9 — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017