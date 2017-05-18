The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 5/19-5/21

All the must see concert, comedies, and parties happening in and around LA this weekend!
FRIDAY MAY 19th
MAD DESCENT’S CONTROL
At The Avalon In Hollywood
This Friday, the Mad Decent crew is taking over with Walshy Fire (from Major Lazer), JSTJR, Paul Devro, Henrik the Artist, and Akira Akira. Be ready for an epic party with moombahton, trap, and reggae, and bass.
TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME
At The Frida In Santa Ana
David Lynch’s acclaimed cult phenomenon Twin Peaks returns to television with a long-awaited third season on May 21 – so catch up on the show on Netflix, and join The Frida Cinema for a special screening of the film that told the untold story of the fate of Laura Palmer.
SATURDAY MAY 20th
SKYLINE: ART, MUSIC, FOOD
At The Los Angeles State Historic Park
Radio Hill alongside local partners KCRW announced the debut of, “Skyline: Art, Music, Food.” The 21 and over event will be the first major music gathering to take place at the recently remodeled Los Angeles State Historic Park since 2014. Acts scheduled to perform include Miike Snow, Duke Dumont, Lido, Eden, Michl, Elohim, and Jason Bentley.
BEING TERRIFIC
At The Largo On La Cienega
Catch Jenny Slate, Gabe Liedman, Max Silvestri being terrific at The Largo for this once in a lifetime comedic bliss!
SUNDAY MAY 21st
BLACKBEAR
At The House Of Blues In Anaheim
See the rising hip hop star, Blackbear perform at The House of Blues in Anaheim with Yung Pinch, Elhae, 24hrs, Lil Aaron on his Digital Drug Tour.
DIIV
At The Regent In DTLA
Indie Pop success, Zachary Cole Smith, is performing with The Paranoyds and Tashaki Miyaki at The Regent.
