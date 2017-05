Beyoncé’s dad Matthew Knowles knows when her twins are due.

Related: Jay Z & Beyoncé’s Net Worth is Incredible

TMZ quizzed Knowles on the subject, asking if the babies would arrive in less or more than two weeks. Bey’s dad’s response was short and sweet, “I would say more than two weeks.”

Beyoncé first announced she was pregnant back on February 1 via a faboulous Instagram post. We will try to be patient.