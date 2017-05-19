Iggy Azalea Will Drop Her Album June 30th

Iggy Azalea dropped her new single ‘Switch’ which has been in the making since last August. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music, and she did NOT disappoint.

Working with Brazilian artist Anitta, she wanted to take a different approach with her collab this time. Instead of going back to some of the previous artists she’s worked with, Azalea heard about Anitta and loved her vibe.

Azalea also revealed that her album, titled Digital Distortion will drop on June 30th. The Aussie even admits that she likes it more than her last album especially because she executive produced this one, and felt like she had more control with what would be on it.

From the sound of it, we’re going to get a lot of insight into how the last couple of years have been for her, and we can’t wait.

Watch her full interview with McCabe above!