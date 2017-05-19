Liam Payne Talks New Single ‘Strip That Down,’ Says Being on Hiatus is The Best Thing Ever

While ‘One Direction’ is on hiatus, all of the members have been hard at work putting out new music for their fans.

The latest to drop a single is the one and only Liam Payne, and he came by AMP Radio to talk to McCabe all about his new project.

Fans may or may not be surprised to hear that he actually thinks the hiatus is great for everyone.

“I was saying to the fans yesterday the hiatus is the best thing ever. There’s always someone poppin off somewhere, there’s pictures of something going on, someones put a teaser out, someones put music out. You get more for your money! Now you get more from each member!”

So with everything going on, have the 1D guys been sharing their work with one another? The answer may surprise you.

“We’re very secretive with our projects, no one really tells each other what is going on or when things are coming out. Its quite a fun game though.”

It’s no secret that they are supportive of one another, regardless of whether they are spilling details or not. And it seems like Liam is having a good time on his solo project right now.

What can fans expect from his forthcoming album?

“It’s a bit of a mix bag. I haven’t really made up my mind about it. I kinda want to make music that’s just a load of fun. Like a collection album of loads of different tunes.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

