Listen All Weekend to Win Tickets to the Advance Screening of Baywatch

May 19, 2017 10:30 AM

This weekend we are hooking you up with tickets to the advance screening of Baywatch PLUS access for two into the movie pre-party at Barney’s Beanery in Burbank!

Beaches Ain’t Ready.  See Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in theaters May 25th and Be Baywatch!

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Join us for drink specials and giveaways before the show at Barney’s Beanery in Burbank – just downstairs from the theater!

To win, listen during the hours listed below.

Friday                   5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Saturday              7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p

Sunday                 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE

 

 

