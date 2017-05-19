Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Is Going On Tour

“Cash me ousside” is part of our regular vocabulary now, thanks to 14 year-old Danielle Bregoli’s appearance on the Dr. Phil show.

And she’s ready to give us more pop culture gems by taking herself on tour.

Danielle’s show will have three parts. First, audience member will watch her lip synch/rap her favorite songs, followed by a Q&A session, and wrapping up with an interactive roast with a member of the audience.

She’s already locked down venues in two major cities and could earn $50,000 per show if they sell out.

Perez also talked about…Chris Cornell’s family responded to the news of his surprising suicide, the Spring Breakers sequel is in the works, Katy Perry’s new track featuring Nicki Minaj ‘Swish Swish’ is thought to be a Taylor Swift diss track, Liam Payne released his first solo song ‘Strip That Down’ featuring Quavo, Camila Cabello made her solo debut with ‘Crying In The Club’, and Iggy Azalea has a new song out called ‘Switch’, Steve Harvey’s ex-wife is suing him for $60 million, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdel broke up, Joss Whedon and his wife are getting divorced, and Liam Payne said he doesn’t like Harry Styles ‘Sign Of The Times’.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles