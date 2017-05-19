Rompers For Men Set To Take Over Summer Fashion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — ACED Design, who successfully completed a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign has officially gone into production for what’s being called the first ever romper for men.

The makers of the RompHim say it “may just be the start of a fashion revolution.”

Heading into #coachellaweekend2 with our freshest new styles. Great for #pooltime, #festivalseason and everything in between. A post shared by Original RompHim™ (@originalromphim) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

The original RompHim is a one-piece garment, just like those that women wear, and features a button-up front with a shirt pocket, a

simple to cinch” adjustable waist, a zippered back pocket and a zippered fly between two deep front pockets.

ACED says it’s meant for “anyone who wants to make a statement.”

For the initial launch, the company is offering their product in four colors: red chambray, blue chambray, splatter-print cotton and a red, white, and blue 4th of July special edition.

Only time will tell if this will just be a quick internet trend, or a long-term fashion game changer for men.