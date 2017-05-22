Viral Clip Captures Sea Lion As It Yanks Girl From Dock

RICHMOND, B.C. (CBSLA.com) — A clip has gone viral after capturing a little girl being dragged by a sea lion from a dock and into the water in Canada.

The incident, according to the wire service, unfolded Saturday in Richmond, British Columbia.

In the clip, the little girl is seen sitting on the dock.

Moments later, she’s unexpectedly pulled into the water by the sea lion.

The crowd yelled, and a man jumped into the water to rescue the child.

Peter Wallerstein rescues marine animals in the L.A. area and reacted to the video.

“That was a big sea lion that grabbed that girl into the water. They’re unpredictable and have a wild streak.” Wallerstein, who rescues mostly distressed sea lions, said.

No matter where you are along the Southern California coast, there are sea lions there. They’re cute, but they can be very dangerous.

“They’re aggressive. You’ve gotta respect them. They’re mean, they’re tough,” Redondo Beach fisherman Scott Gilmartin said.

The girl appeared unharmed.

The video, according to AP, was taken by Michael Fujiwara.

It has been posted to YouTube where it has been viewed more than 800,000 times in less than 24 hours.