Meek Mill Asks for God’s Protection on New Track ‘Glow Up’

By Abby Hassler

“Please protect me from my haters,” Meek Mill asks God in his latest track, “Glow Up,” he dropped today (May 22). This single follows the rapper’s recent three-track release, Meekend Music, earlier this month.

Meek had previously promised to drop a new project, DC4.5, which would be a follow-up to his October mixtape DC4.

The Philly rapper released his second studio album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, in 2015 and has yet to announce a release date for his third record.

The rapper will co-headline a summer tour with Yo Getti, which begins July 5 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Listen to “Glow Up” below.