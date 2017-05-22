Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Scarlett Johansson Made Out With SNL’s Colin Jost

SNL notoriously keeps the details of their after-parties secret, but reports of a possible romance has slipped through the cracks.

Scarlett Johansson was seen making out with Weekend Update host Colin Jost after her guest appearance on the cold open of the Season 42 finale.

According to an insider, ScarJo and Colin were flirting in view of everyone, including the SNL cast and crew. They seemed to really hit it off and took breaks in their make out sesh to chat with each other.

Perez also talked about…Billboard Music Awards performance and fashion highlights, SNL’s season 42 finale had the show’s highest ratings since 2011, Ruby Rose took back her negative comments about Katy Perry’s song ‘Swish Swish’, Harry Styles album is #1 and sold more units than Zayn, FOX fired Bob Beckel for making insensitive comments about black people, Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming back for another Terminator movie, Tom Hardy will play Venom in a Spiderman spin off movie, Jay Z and Beyonce had a joint Push Party, Scott Disick’s house was burglarized, Amber Rose increased security at her house after a stranger broke in while she was sleeping, and RHONJ Teresa Giudice is opening a restaurant.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles