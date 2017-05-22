This Week In Sports: Agony of DeFeet

by Brian Bernstein

NBA:

Cleveland’s 44-point victory in game 2 was the worst lost in Boston playoff history. Some might say it was understandable considering the loss of their leader, Isaiah Thomas, for the playoffs during the second quarter. Yet the Celtics responded with a shocker in game 3, handing the Cavs their first lost of the 2017 playoffs after battling back from 21 points down. Bron Bron was nowhere to be found, scoring 11 points of which three of them came in the second half. Boston’s Marcus Smart, who started in place for Thomas, scored 27 points, and Avery Bradley put in 20 including the game winning three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. The Cavs now hold a 2-1 lead over Boston.

The Western Conference Finals were one step away, potentially, from being a series. Too soon? Had it not been for Golden State Warriors’ center Zaza Pachulia walking under the feet of San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard causing him to roll his ankle, this series had the makeup of being a competitive one, or at the very least not a sweep. The Warriors hold a 3-0 lead and can complete the sweep Monday night in San Antonio.

NHL:

Hockey’s Conference Finals have been the polar opposite of the NBA’s. The Nashville Predators have been the more physical team in their series and therefore hold a 3-2 lead over the Anaheim Ducks. They will head home for a chance to closeout and reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Over in the East, the defending champs used a four-goal first period to win 7-0 in game 5 to take a three-games-to-two lead over the Ottawa Senators. This series heads to the Great White North where the Senators will have an entire country rooting for them to force a game 7. It’s “a-boot” to get real.

MLB:

No matter how bad the San Francisco Giants are, the Dodgers cant’ seem to figure out how to beat them. After losing two of three games in the City-by-the-Bay, the Blue Crew returned home to face their former manager, Don Mattingly, and the Florida Marlins. Despite an old school benches clearing shouting match Friday night, the Dodgers took care of business by taking three of the four games against the Fish. The Dodgers are now tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for second in the NL West standings chasing the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers Hall of Famer and past manager Tommy Lasorda was hospitalized earlier this week. The team announced that the 89-year-old is “resting comfortably” but no further details have been given. Lasorda is the last Dodgers manager to lead the team to a World Series Championship (1989) and is the man who nicknamed Dodger Stadium, Blue Heaven on Earth.

Things come easier to trout than salmon because they swim with the current, and that is exactly what the Angels’ Trout is doing. Mike Trout has been on a hitting tare the last few weeks, including a homerun, a double, and three runs-batted-in in Sunday’s game against the Mets to avoid a series sweep. The Halos have climbed back to a 500 record, but still find themselves seven games back of the AL West leading Houston Astros.

NFL:

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen ratted out her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, about having a history of concussions, including one last year. Gisele outted her husband on “CBS This Morning” saying, “He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every – I mean, we don’t talk about it. He does have concussions.”

It’s not so much her confession of Brady having a head injury that could turn out to be problematic, it’s the fact that the NFL’s “Golden Boy” was never put on the injury report last season for a concussion. The NFL makes teams issue an injury report every week, and with the new concussion protocols in place, it’s going to be interesting to see if NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell will issue yet another formal investigation against New England.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with running back LeGarrette Blount. Blount was a member of last year’s Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots, and the deal is reported to be worth $2.8 million for the 2017 season.

Soccer: