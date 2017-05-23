Blake Shelton Claps Back At Carson Daly For ‘Voice’ Smack Talk

By Sarah Carroll

Consider this your warning…if you talk behind Blake Shelton’s back, he will find out and clap back in epic fashion!

A little background first: tonight’s the night! In just a few short hours, we will find out who won season 12 of The Voice!

We’re down to four artists: Team Blake’s Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden, Team Alicia’s Chris Blue, and Team Adam’s Jesse Larson.

Lauren Duski appears to be the one to beat. She snagged the #1 and #2 songs on iTunes this morning, but Chris Blue isn’t too far behind at #3, so it’s still anyone’s game at this point.

Earlier this morning, Carson just couldn’t help himself. He admitted he’s rooting for Team Alicia since Blake Shelton has already won The Voice five times. It all seemed pretty harmless until Shelton dialed up 97.1 AMP Radio to defend himself!

“What the hell is the matter with you?” Shelton asked his “buddy” Daly.

Take a listen to the rest of their chat:

