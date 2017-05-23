Blake Shelton Claps Back At Carson Daly For ‘Voice’ Smack Talk

May 23, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, blake shelton, Gwen Stefani, The Voice

By Sarah Carroll

Consider this your warning…if you talk behind Blake Shelton’s back, he will find out and clap back in epic fashion!

A little background first: tonight’s the night! In just a few short hours, we will find out who won season 12 of The Voice!

We’re down to four artists: Team Blake’s Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden, Team Alicia’s Chris Blue, and Team Adam’s Jesse Larson.

Lauren Duski appears to be the one to beat. She snagged the #1 and #2 songs on iTunes this morning, but Chris Blue isn’t too far behind at #3, so it’s still anyone’s game at this point.

Earlier this morning, Carson just couldn’t help himself. He admitted he’s rooting for Team Alicia since Blake Shelton has already won The Voice five times. It all seemed pretty harmless until Shelton dialed up 97.1 AMP Radio to defend himself!

“What the hell is the matter with you?” Shelton asked his “buddy” Daly.

Take a listen to the rest of their chat:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live