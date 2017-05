By Crystal Zahler

Dodger fans and Hello Kitty fans become one as they enjoy a night together at Chavez Ravine!

Hello Kitty Night returns as the Dodgers play the St Louis Cardinals at 7:10pm on Thursday.

You can even buy a special ticket which gets you a limited edition Hello Kitty/Dodgers shirt! Cute!

Tickets range from $34 to $139 and can be purchased here.

It’s time for Dodg– Hello Kitty baseball!