Its Real! Amazon Can Deliver Alcohol To Your House

By Crystal Zahler

Amazon Prime can now deliver alcohol to your spot in L.A.!

Of course, it can’t be that last minute alcohol run at midnight, but if you’re celebrating Monday through Saturday between 10:00AM and 8:00PM, you’re in the clear!

Amazon has partnered up with local stores that sell alcohol and have taught them about the App that customers would be using so that they understand how to package up the alcohol, ready for an Amazon Delivery driver to come pick it up.

Free delivery will get you beer, wine, or even vodka to your door in 2 hours. But if you’re really in a hurry, $7.99 will get the beverages to you in 1 hour!

Memorial Day Weekend is here, so get ready for those barbecues and check out their options here.

Lazy wishes do come true.