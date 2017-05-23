Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Is Moving To The USA

Taylor Swift’s relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn is looking good!

After keeping things quiet for months, Taylor’s man is reportedly moving to the US to be closer to her and build his presence in Hollywood.

The move allows them to spend more time together while Taylor continues working on her album and spending time with family. Joe plans to go back to the UK regularly to visit his family, so Taylor is reportedly keeping her London apartment to continue visiting him away from the spotlight.

Perez also talked about…Ariana Grande postpones her remaining tour dates due to bombing at Manchester Arena after her concert, former James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore passed away, Scott Disick is in Cannes with Bella Thorne, Katy Perry talked about her drama with Taylor Swift on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and will get paid $25 million for American Idol, Universal Studios is rebooting it’s classic monster series under the name Dark Universe and is slated to star Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise, Billy Bush says he’s changed after his lewd conversation with Donald Trump leaked, Tomi Lahren got a new job with the Great America Alliance, and Alec Baldwin opened up about his battle with Lyme Disease.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles