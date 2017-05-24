Avolatte Is The Latest Insta-Friendly Drink To Go Viral

By Sarah Carroll

You love avocados and you love lattes…but will you love them both at the same time?

Avolattes are the latest ridiculous concoction to go viral on social media.

A barista at Truman Cafe in Melbourne, Australia came up with the idea after combining two of millennials’ most popular food obsessions.

The concept is simple: They simply hollow out an avocado and pour the coffee straight into the shell.

“It was actually just a joke,” Jaydin Nathan, a barista, told News.com.au. “We weren’t actually selling them, but then someone came in today and wanted one. I think it’s ridiculous. It’s literally coffee in a piece of rubbish.”

Once the avolatte went viral, the coffee shop decided to sell the trendy drink for the same price as its regular brew.

Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions – lattes and avo 😂 A post shared by Truman Cafe (@trumancafealbertpark) on May 11, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

