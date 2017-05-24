Carson Daly Reveals The Season 12 Winner Of ‘The Voice’

By Sarah Carroll

Did you watch Tuesday’s finale of The Voice?

If you haven’t had a chance yet, consider this your official warning: Major spoiler alerts ahead!

Season 12 came to a close yesterday evening. After star-studded performances from Usher, Alessia Cara, Cee Lo Green, and many more, it was finally time for our very own Carson Daly to announce the winner.

So without any further ado, Team Alicia’s Chris Blue was crowned the champion! The result was somewhat surprising considering Team Blake’s Lauren Duski had dominated the iTunes charts.

It’s the first win for coach Alicia Keys, who will be exiting her big red chair next season for the returning Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson.

Find out what Carson had to say about the big finale show:

