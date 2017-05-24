Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Ariana Grande Offers To Pay For The Manchester Bombing Victim’s Funerals

According to a fan site, Ariana Grande has reached out to the Manchester bombing victims’ families and offered to pay for the funerals.

Ariana is reportedly shaken by the tragedy that killed 22 people after her concert at the Manchester Arena. She revealed on Twitter that she feels “broken”, and her team reports the incident has left her “inconsolable.”

The fan site’s report has people moved by Ariana’s kindness and generosity, although her team has yet to officially confirm the gesture.

Perez also talked about…Harmonizers were unhappy to learn Normani lost Dancing With The Stars to Rashad Jennings, Christina El Moussa got investigated after her son fell in the pool under the nanny’s watch, Nancy O’Dell says Billy Bush has apologized to her for his lewd conversation with Donald Trump, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are reportedly back together and have been going out on dates again, Karrueche Tran’s permanent restraining order against Chris Brown got denied, Jamie Foxx called rumors that he’s dating Katie Holmes ‘fake news’, Tom Cruise confirms a Top Gun sequel is in the works, Elizabeth Banks is going to direct and produce a Charlie’s Angels reboot.

