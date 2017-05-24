The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: SEVEN LIONS

May 24, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Artist Spotlight, seven lions

Get to know the Santa Barbara native who ditched his metal band for a MIDI keyboard.

SEVEN LIONS 

Seven Lions is really just one man, to clear up any confusion. Born Jeff Montavio, he really isn’t like your typical EDM producer. Montavio didn’t start making electronic beats until he was fed up waiting on band mates to create music. After attending his first rave at the age of 20, Montavio was inspired to start producing trance tracks. In 2010 he started releasing music on SoundCloud as Seven Lions, and by 2012 he won a Beatport remix contest that changed his life. Now, Seven Lions has toured with Krewella and Porter Robinson. He has created a following for his playful genre bending, which continues to explore on his track with Ellie Goulding, “Don’t Leave.” Take a listen below!

More from The BAE Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live