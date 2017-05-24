The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: SEVEN LIONS

Get to know the Santa Barbara native who ditched his metal band for a MIDI keyboard.

SEVEN LIONS

Seven Lions is really just one man, to clear up any confusion. Born Jeff Montavio, he really isn’t like your typical EDM producer. Montavio didn’t start making electronic beats until he was fed up waiting on band mates to create music. After attending his first rave at the age of 20, Montavio was inspired to start producing trance tracks. In 2010 he started releasing music on SoundCloud as Seven Lions, and by 2012 he won a Beatport remix contest that changed his life. Now, Seven Lions has toured with Krewella and Porter Robinson. He has created a following for his playful genre bending, which continues to explore on his track with Ellie Goulding, “Don’t Leave.” Take a listen below!