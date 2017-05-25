Things We Accidentally Posted On Social Media

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve all been there. You MEANT to send a sexy snap to your boo and then all of a sudden, the pic somehow shows up on your public story!

Instant panic and shame sets it as you scramble to delete it.

Just the other day, Carson accidentally butt-tweeted a YouTube link to a version of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Sure, it could have been a lot worse, but still, it’s embarrassing!

That got us thinking about all of you out there. What have you accidentally posted or sent out to the universe?

We asked you loyal listeners to call in, and dannnng, y’all are crazy!!

Take a listen to these X-rated confessions!

