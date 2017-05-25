Things We Accidentally Posted On Social Media

May 25, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Social Media, twitter

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve all been there. You MEANT to send a sexy snap to your boo and then all of a sudden, the pic somehow shows up on your public story!

Instant panic and shame sets it as you scramble to delete it.

Just the other day, Carson accidentally butt-tweeted a YouTube link to a version of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Sure, it could have been a lot worse, but still, it’s embarrassing!

That got us thinking about all of you out there. What have you accidentally posted or sent out to the universe?

We asked you loyal listeners to call in, and dannnng, y’all are crazy!!

Take a listen to these X-rated confessions!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live