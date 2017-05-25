‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli’s Tour Rider Is Ridiculous

By Sarah Carroll

We still can’t believe the “Cash Me Outside” girl is getting paid to go on tour, but her list of demands is even more ridiculous!

Danielle Bregoli, who went viral for yelling at Dr. Phil, has an impressive list of demands for each venue she visits. According to TMZ, the list includes 4-star hotel accomodations, $750 per diem spending money, and an additional $3,000 for costs related to her security detail.

But wait…there’s more! Bregoli also requires:

50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in “House of Wax” (movie subject to change)

3 fidget spinners

5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”

4 large Domino’s pizzas

1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

Bregoli is schedule to perform at two “test shows,” one in Houston and the other in Fort Lauderdale. If both of those sell out, she will receive $50,000 and Live Nation will consider signing her on for a nationwide tour.

