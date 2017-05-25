Guy Accidentally Gives His Girlfriend Kale Instead Of Flowers

Purple kale may be beautiful, but it’s not considered a gift you traditionally give to the one you love.

Jamarcus was just trying to be a good boyfriend when he surprised his lady with a bouquet of flowers…little did he know he had actually purchased kale, or essentially lettuce!

I was sleeping and he woke me up by knocking on my window. I went to go open the door and he had the lettuce in his hand with a big smile,” his girlfriend Jailyn told Mashable. “I just started laughing so much. After, I hugged and kissed him. He didn’t [know] what it was until I told him it was lettuce. My mom was right by the door and she was laughing, too, but she also thought it was cute.”

Jailyn just couldn’t help herself. She documented the kale fail online and it went viral. It’s racked up more than 38,000 retweets and 152,000 favorites since Monday (May 22).

