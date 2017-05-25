Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Fergie Has Left The Black Eyed Peas

And it’s official – Fergie has gone 100% solo.

The Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo raised eyebrows about the Fergie’s future with the band when he unfollowed her from social media and tweeted a pre-Fergie BEP album cover.

The real tip off came with news that Fergie left Interscope Records (The Black Eyed Peas’ label) to form her own label through BMG and announced her second solo album ‘Double Dutchess’ will drop later this summer.

Although Taboo’s tweet has fans suspecting there’s bad blood between the group and their former front woman, Fergie’s reps say “we were all in concert and want what’s best for Fergie.”

Perez also talked about…Ariana Grande officially suspended her tour through the end of the month, Lance Armstrong got engaged, Kris Jenner got a 3-year restraining order against the ex-bodyguard who trespassed on her property after termination, Playmate Dani Mathers took a plea deal in invasion of privacy case, Rebel Wilson testified in a lawsuit against a tabloid who says she lied about her age, Sarah Hyland addressed her fan’s concerns about her weight loss, and Iggy Azalea is dating New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles