What’s Your All-Time Favorite Summer Song?

By Sarah Carroll

It’s officially Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s also the not-so-official start of summer!

One of the best parts about this time of year is hanging with friends by the pool, drinking some adult beverages, and listening to the ultimate playlist.

We don’t know what the song of summer 2017 will be quite yet, but that won’t stop us from busting out some throwbacks!

Earlier this morning, Carson Daly asked us to pick our all-time favorite summer songs and we compiled a pretty solid list for all y’all.

Check out our jams below!

Producer Angie – “Summer Love,” Justin Timberlake

Surfer Stephen – “Malibu,” Miley Cyrus

Sarah – “Hot In Herre,” Nelly

Elena – “Roam,” B-52s

Tamara – “Summertime,” DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Ophi – “Summer Nights,” Lil Rob

