Colleges That Love Drinking Games The Most

May 26, 2017 7:20 AM
By Sarah Carroll

We love us some old fashioned drinking games, and apparently, so does Chapman University!

The Orange County school made the list of the top five colleges that love drinking games the most.

CollegeStats based its findings on how often students post on Instagram about drinking games.

Check out the schools that topped the list:

1. Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. Roughly 1.4% of their Instagram posts are about drinking games, which is four times higher than any other school.

2. Rutgers University in New Jersey

3. Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.

4. Chapman University in Orange County, California.

5. Strayer University in Arlington, Virginia.

The study also found that beer pong is the most popular drinking game at all colleges, followed by quarters and flip cup.

