By Robyn Collins

Lil Yachty popped up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Bring It Back” hours before dropping his Teenage Emotions album.

Yachty rocked the same 80’s inspired prom suit that he wore in his “Bring It Back” video. The live band was also decked out in formal prom attire.

Check out his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance.