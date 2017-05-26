Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Wants To Build A Rehab Facility

Amber Portwood from MTV’s ‘Teen Mom’ has a goal. That goal, she says, is to build a rehab facility.

And she’s met with one of the world’s biggest adult entertainment companies in order to made it all happen.

Along with her boyfriend Matt Baier, Amber met with the head of Vivid Entertainment to discuss plans to create a professional produced sex tape. According to the couple, the meeting was, “very professional and low key.”

Amber isn’t the only one from ‘Teen Mom’ to go into adult entertainment – Farrah Abraham notoriously had her own sex tape in 2013.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles