Contestant Wins Record $31.5K Playing Plinko On ‘Price Is Right’

May 26, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Drew Carey, game show, Plinko, Price Is Right, The Price Is Right

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pa., is feeling in the chips Thursday — make that Plinko chips.

He won a record $31,500 playing Plinko on the daytime show that aired Thursday.

The previous record in the popular but difficult game was $30,500.

A player drops up to five chips down a zigzag maze with varying money amounts at the bottom of the board from $0 to $10,000.

As the chips fall where they may, they make a “plink” sound, hence the name.

A player could technically win $50,000 if all five chips miraculously went straight down and landed in the middle $10,000 slot.

The game debuted in January 1983.

The entire sequence is below. (You might want to adjust your volume. Ryan gets a bit … excited.)

