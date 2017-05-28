The BAE Show Playlist Sunday May 28th

May 28, 2017 10:00 PM
Everything you heard on The BAE Show Sunday May 28th! Playing the best music BEFORE ANYONE ELSE every Sunday night 9pm on 97.1 AMP Radio.

MURA MASA feat DESIIGNER “All Around The World”screen shot 2017 05 26 at 3 52 30 pm The BAE Show Playlist Sunday May 28th

CALVIN HARRIS, FUTURE, KHALID “Rollin”

screen shot 2017 05 26 at 3 54 03 pm The BAE Show Playlist Sunday May 28th

JASMINE THOMPSON feat JONAS BLUE “Old Friends”

CHANCE feat YADE LAUREN “Something About You”

SZA feat TRAVIS SCOTT “Love Galore”

screen shot 2017 05 26 at 4 02 59 pm The BAE Show Playlist Sunday May 28th

TINASHE feat KASKADE “Flame” (Remix)

VINCE STAPLES “Big Fish”

SEVEN LIONS feat ELLIE GOULDING “Don’t Leave”

RUSS “Cherry Hill”

MØ “Nights With You”

2 CHAINZ, TY DOLLA $IGN, TREY SONGZ JHENE AIKO “It’s A Vibe”

screen shot 2017 05 26 at 4 10 18 pm The BAE Show Playlist Sunday May 28th

FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS feat CHANCE THE RAPPER “May I Have This Dance”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

