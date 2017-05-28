The BAE Show Playlist Sunday May 28th

Everything you heard on The BAE Show Sunday May 28th! Playing the best music BEFORE ANYONE ELSE every Sunday night 9pm on 97.1 AMP Radio.

MURA MASA feat DESIIGNER “All Around The World”

CALVIN HARRIS, FUTURE, KHALID “Rollin”

JASMINE THOMPSON feat JONAS BLUE “Old Friends”

CHANCE feat YADE LAUREN “Something About You”

SZA feat TRAVIS SCOTT “Love Galore”

TINASHE feat KASKADE “Flame” (Remix)

VINCE STAPLES “Big Fish”

SEVEN LIONS feat ELLIE GOULDING “Don’t Leave”

RUSS “Cherry Hill”

MØ “Nights With You”

2 CHAINZ, TY DOLLA $IGN, TREY SONGZ JHENE AIKO “It’s A Vibe”

FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS feat CHANCE THE RAPPER “May I Have This Dance”