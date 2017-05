It’s official!!! #AMPElectricSummer starts NOW!

Listen to AMP Radio all week long to score 3-day passes to EDC to see Major Lazer, DJ Khaled, Dillon Francis & SO. MANY. MORE.

To win, listen during the hours listed below.

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Tuesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Wednesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 9p, 10p

Thursday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 11p

Friday: 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p