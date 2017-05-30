#AMPElectricSummer: Win Tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor All Weekend Long

May 30, 2017 11:25 AM

#AMPElectricSummer continues!

Go Big and get wet this summer!  Dare to challenge huge drop tower slides, fly through speed slides, race your friends on racing slides, relax in the wave pool and lazy river, AND enjoy fun for everyone in kids and family play areas.  With nearly 25 slides, water attractions and play areas,

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is THE place to beat the heat!

To win, listen all weekend long!

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE.

—-

A cool day of fun in the hot summer sun is great…but how about unlimited splashy fun all season!  Get your 2017 Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Season Pass today and you’ll be ready for a refreshing getaway…any day!!

