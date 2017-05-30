Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Perfect Pint’ Video is Completely Bonkers

By Abby Hassler

Mike WiLL Made-It dropped his new music video for “Perfect Pint” today (May 30), which features collaborations with Rae Sremmurd, Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane.

Directed by Nabil, the video features Lamar driving a flying car through a surreal desert landscape, Sremmurd rapping in the backseat of a car while an astronaut shoots a UFO at him and a larger-than-life Mane stomping through the barren area.

Not to mention, giant pill capsules fall from the sky like rain and the vehicle looks like it leaves water skiing marks on the highway. The video mixes up some of your favorite rappers with super unexpected sci-fi elements. Road “tripping” indeed.

Our favorite detail, the Gucci air freshener in Lamar’s ride.

Watch the explicit “Perfect Pint” here.