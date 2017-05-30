Niall Horan Explains why He Forgot the Lyrics to ‘Slow Hands’

By Joe Cingrana

It has been just about one month since former One Direction band member Niall Horan dropped his third solo single, “Slow Hands,” and it seems he’s still working out all the kinks while performing the song live.

This was apparent during his stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he performed the new single, albeit accidentally remixed. While on stage in the Adorama Theater at Fresh 102.7 for an “Up Close and Personal” event with fans, Niall admitted he had forgotten his own lyrics to the song.

“I ended up doing two passes of the performance because I actually forgot the first line of the second verse,” Niall told morning hosts Karen and Jeffrey. “I just start over-thinking stuff,” Niall admitted. “I wrote the song and I forgot the lyrics to it!”

Speaking of writing the track, what was it that inspired Niall to put the pen to paper on this one?

“‘Slow Hands’ was just random, it happened out of nowhere,” says Niall. “There was no real heavy inspiration behind this one, it was just a fun song to write, one that we wrote really fast — it’s just kind of cool and sexy I guess. Musically it’s inspired by what I grew up on, like early ’80s classic funk-rock.”