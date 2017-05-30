Pink Pineapples Are Instagram’s Latest Food Obsession

By Sarah Carroll
Step aside, Unicorn Frappuccinos. Pink pineapples are here and they’re taking over social media!
Fruit producer Del Monte has been developing the genetically-modified prototype since 2005, but the company finally got the green light approval from the FDA this past December.
You may be asking yourself…how does one turn a pineapple pink? It’s pretty simple, actually. Scientists added lycopene to the fruit, which gives it a rosy color and an extra sweet taste.
“Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so it is commonly and safely consumed,” the FDA explained.
Pink pineapples are popping up everywhere on social media now and we have to admit, we’re officially in love! Take a look: