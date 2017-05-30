Pink Pineapples Are Instagram’s Latest Food Obsession

May 30, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Instagra, pineapple, pink pineapple, Social Media

By Sarah Carroll

Step aside, Unicorn Frappuccinos. Pink pineapples are here and they’re taking over social media!

Fruit producer Del Monte has been developing the genetically-modified prototype since 2005, but the company finally got the green light approval from the FDA this past December.

Related: 10 Things We Wish Would Be Made Unicorn Style

You may be asking yourself…how does one turn a pineapple pink? It’s pretty simple, actually. Scientists added lycopene to the fruit, which gives it a rosy color and an extra sweet taste.

“Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so it is commonly and safely consumed,” the FDA explained.

Pink pineapples are popping up everywhere on social media now and we have to admit, we’re officially in love! Take a look:

#doleplantation #pinkpineapple

A post shared by Michelle Blahay (@mblahay) on

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live