Red Flags That Might Get You Dumped

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve all been dumped before, and sometimes, we can’t even figure out why!

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers about the top 10 dating red flags.

The question was…would they dump their significant other if that red flag reared its ugly head? Find out the results below!

1. Jealous people who don’t like it when you hang out with your own friends instead of them. A whopping 84% of those polled admitted they’d break up with someone over that red flag.

2. Flaky people who frequently cancel plans at the last minute, 82%.

3. People who bring up their ex on a first date, 78%.

4. People who are rude to the servers during a dinner date, 77%.

5. People who flirt too much with other people, 70%.

6. People with bad friends, 68%.

7. People who admit they cheated during their last relationship, 61%.

8. Horrible sex, 60%.

9. People with bad personal hygiene, 52%.

10. People with the opposing political views, 48%.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram