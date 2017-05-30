Dad Shows Up At Son’s School Wearing Only A Speedo

By Sarah Carroll

When you become a parent, it becomes your life’s mission to embarrass your kids.

One dad, however, has become an internet sensation for pranking his son on the last day of school.

Oklahoma father Justin Beadles thought it’d be a great idea to pick up his 15-year-old son wearing only a Speedo!

In fact, he went full Michael Phelps, donning a swim cap, goggles, and replica Olympic medals.

Beadles ran through the parking lot while his wife filmed the whole thing and the video has already racked up more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

Justin, who is also a minister, told News9: “If nobody had seen it, I’d do it a million times again, just because it was so much fun seeing the look on a son – who I love – just seeing his face and him looking at me and us knowing deep down inside that dad’s an idiot but he’s also kind of ok.”

How did his son Jack react to the crazy stunt? Turns out he was a pretty good sport about the whole thing.

“I just thought it’s the last day of school and no one can make fun of me because it’s the last day of school,” he said.

Check out the hilarious viral video above!

