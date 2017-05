Coachella just announced the 2018 dates for the festival, with advance passes going on sale this Friday (June 2) at 11am PT.

The 2018 edition will once again take place over 2 weekends: April 13-15 and April 20-22.

Advance passes go on sale June 2nd at 11am PT via Coachella.com. It is the only time to take advantage of the Coachella payment plan.

Last year Beyonce was forced to postpone her appearance due to doctor’s concerns over her pregnancy, but announced that she’d be back in 2018.