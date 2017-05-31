Funniest Donald Trump “Covfefe” Tweets

By Sarah Carroll

Late last night, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet that set the internet on fire.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he posted.

Real talk, we’ve all made typos on social media, but considering he’s the commander-in-chief, we were expecting the tweet would be corrected within a few minutes.

But no…it remained live on Twitter for nearly SIX HOURS.

Naturally, the internet responded with hilarious memes and explanations for the true meaning of “covfefe.”

Here are just a few of our favorites…

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

It's been 22 minutes. I think he meant covfefe. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

I don't always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer Covfefe. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2017

May the odds be ever in your #covfefe. pic.twitter.com/Mp56YGutw4 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 31, 2017

Hey I just met you

And this is crazy

But here's my number

So call covfefe — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 31, 2017

We are desperately hoping #covfefe is not a code to launch the nukes. If it is, it’s been fun. Later. — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

New York's hottest nightclub is #Covfefe. It has everything: Russian entanglements, spray tans, creepy handshakes, surprise trade wars. pic.twitter.com/aldqPBQvKw — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 31, 2017

easy breezy beautiful #covfefe girl — Bree Essrig (@BreeEssrig) May 31, 2017

IS EVERYONE IN THE WHITE HOUSE ASLEEP RIGHT NOW??? — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) May 31, 2017

Make America Covfefe Again! #MACA — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 31, 2017

Can't wait to see the "Sexy Covfefe" costumes this Halloween — Steve Zaragoza (@stevezaragoza) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

