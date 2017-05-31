Funniest Donald Trump “Covfefe” Tweets

By Sarah Carroll
Late last night, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet that set the internet on fire.
“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he posted.
Real talk, we’ve all made typos on social media, but considering he’s the commander-in-chief, we were expecting the tweet would be corrected within a few minutes.
But no…it remained live on Twitter for nearly SIX HOURS.
Naturally, the internet responded with hilarious memes and explanations for the true meaning of “covfefe.”
Here are just a few of our favorites…
