Movies We Think Should Be Remade

By Sarah Carroll

Hollywood loves a good remake. In fact, there are currently 123 movie remakes or reboots currently in the works!

It doesn’t always work out. Baywatch, which came out last week, was a pretty big flop at the box office.

But sometimes, when you get the right cast and the perfect special effects, you can recreate that old movie magic.

Earlier today, the morning show debated about some of the films that deserve a remake and it got pretty heated!

Clueless, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Wizard of Oz…oh yeah, we really got into it!

“I think you could remake that,” Carson said of the high school ditch day film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “In today’s society, you can’t go anywhere. You can’t get lost. You’re never alone because someone’s tracking you. Social media’s got you!…How would that be done today?”

Now, before you start complaining about all the reasons why you shouldn’t touch a classic, just hear us out. Listen to the whole segment above!

