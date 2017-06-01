‘Back To The Future’ Fan Pulled Over For Driving 88 MPH In DeLorean

By Sarah Carroll

A Southern California man didn’t travel back in time when he decided to drive 88 mph in his DeLorean. Instead, he got slapped with a speeding ticket!

Spencer White was pulled over by the CHP last week around 9 p.m. for speeding on Highway 14.

Why was he in such a rush? The Back To The Future fan couldn’t help but test out the theory that the flux capacitor activates when you drive a DeLorean at exactly 88 miles per hour.

It wasn’t long until he saw the flashing lights of a police car.

“He asked me how fast I thought I was going,” White told The Signal, a Santa Clarita newspaper. “All of us started busting up laughing.”

Despite the friendly exchange, the officer still issued White a ticket.

“Maybe if I had the flux capacitor he would have let me off,” White joked.

White bought the DeLorean one month ago and claims he will now store his flux capacitor inside his DeLorean at all times.

