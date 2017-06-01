Eminem Song Inspires New Addition to The Oxford English Dictionary

By Abby Hassler

True Slim Shady fans love his 2000 song “Stan” off his third studio album The Marshall Mathers LP. Now, the Oxford English Dictionary has acknowledged Eminem’s contributed to rap and pop culture by adding the term “Stan” to its database, citing the rapper as the term’s originator.

The entry for “Stan” used as a noun reads, “An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.” When used as a verb, the entry reads, “Be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”

Related: Eminem Releases Anniversary Edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on Cassette

In the track, Eminem raps from the perspective of a man “Stan,” who loves the rapper more than his own girlfriend and kills her in frustration to the rapper not responding to his many letters. Since the song came out, people have used “Stan” to describe any fan who is unreasonably obsessed with a celebrity figure.