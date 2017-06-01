Is The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Worth All The Hype?

By Sarah Carroll
Producer Angie had a bit of a confession to make this morning…she’s been lusting after the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.
It’s a revolutionary design that promises to dry your hair faster, prevent heat damage, and it’s whisper quiet to operate.
So, why is she embarrassed to buy it? It costs a hefty $400!
Yeah, that’s right. $400…for a hair dryer!
Earlier today, she asked Carson to talk her out of buying it, but then all y’all called in to explain why it’s a must-buy essential!
Listen above to find out why it’s worth all the hype and then vote below in our poll.