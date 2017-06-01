Is The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Worth All The Hype?

June 1, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Dyson, hair dryer

By Sarah Carroll

Producer Angie had a bit of a confession to make this morning…she’s been lusting after the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

It’s a revolutionary design that promises to dry your hair faster, prevent heat damage, and it’s whisper quiet to operate.

So, why is she embarrassed to buy it? It costs a hefty $400!

Yeah, that’s right. $400…for a hair dryer!

Earlier today, she asked Carson to talk her out of buying it, but then all y’all called in to explain why it’s a must-buy essential!

Listen above to find out why it’s worth all the hype and then vote below in our poll.

