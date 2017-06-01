Joe Jonas and DNCE Pose as Undercover Lyft Drivers

By Hayden Wright

In the sharing economy, you never know who’s going to give you a ride to the grocery store. If you needed a lift in Los Angeles recently, it might have come from Joe Jonas or one of his DNCE bandmates. The band partnered with ride-sharing app Lyft to surprise unsuspecting passengers with silly banter, Hawaiian shirts and pop star navel-gazing.

Joe tries to hold it together while his bandmates diss the Jonas Brothers, while an eagle-eyed passenger tells him he looks like Joe Jonas. When the rides were over (and the jig was up) all the riders got complimentary selfies with DNCE… but did they get where they needed to go on time?

Watch the funny segment here: