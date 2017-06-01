The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend June 2nd-4th

June 1, 2017 5:53 PM
All the cool things you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend in LA, curated by The BAEs of The BAE Show on 97.1 AMP Radio!

FRIDAY JUNE 2nd

POST MALONE

At The Novo

The rapper behind “White Iverson” is performing at The Novo. Post Malone went from SoundCloud to selling out stadiums, he has also toured with Justin Bieber so you never know who is going to be in the audience.. .

Info & Tickets Here

FIRST FRIDAYS

In Long Beach

First Fridays is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with art, music, and plenty of community in Long Beach!

Info & Tickets Here

SATURDAY JUNE 3rd

 

WAYNE’S WORLD

At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Watch the cult classic at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery! Don’t forget your blanket & snacks.

Info & Tickets Here

TREY SONGZ

At the Novo

 See the rapper and performer, Trey Songz, live at The Novo with Mike Angel on his Tremaine the Tour.

Info & Tickets Here

 

SUNDAY JUNE 4th

ARTY PARTY 2017

At Art Share LA

Get your inner artist on! Includes all art supplies, professional art teacher, music, nude models, drinks by donation, free parking…all in beautiful DTLA Arts District at Art Share LA!

Info & Tickets Here

QUEER BAZAAR

In San Fernando Valleyevent poster 8012654 The BAE Show: This Is What Youre Doing This Weekend June 2nd 4th

Just in time to celebrate Pride month! At this community driven event curated by A Tribe Called Queer, and features vendors like: Hi Cuties, ProjectQ, Otherwild, Sid Vintage, Patty Wack Vintage, Palomine Botanicals & more!

 

