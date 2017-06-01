The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend June 2nd-4th

All the cool things you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend in LA, curated by The BAEs of The BAE Show on 97.1 AMP Radio!
FRIDAY JUNE 2nd
POST MALONE
At The Novo
The rapper behind “White Iverson” is performing at The Novo. Post Malone went from SoundCloud to selling out stadiums, he has also toured with Justin Bieber so you never know who is going to be in the audience.. .
Info & Tickets Here
FIRST FRIDAYS
In Long Beach
First Fridays is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with art, music, and plenty of community in Long Beach!
Info & Tickets Here
SATURDAY JUNE 3rd
WAYNE’S WORLD
At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Watch the cult classic at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery! Don’t forget your blanket & snacks.
Info & Tickets Here
TREY SONGZ
At the Novo
See the rapper and performer, Trey Songz, live at The Novo with Mike Angel on his Tremaine the Tour.
Info & Tickets Here
SUNDAY JUNE 4th
ARTY PARTY 2017
At Art Share LA
Get your inner artist on! Includes all art supplies, professional art teacher, music, nude models, drinks by donation, free parking…all in beautiful DTLA Arts District at Art Share LA!
Info & Tickets Here
QUEER BAZAAR
In San Fernando Valley
Just in time to celebrate Pride month! At this community driven event curated by A Tribe Called Queer, and features vendors like: Hi Cuties, ProjectQ, Otherwild, Sid Vintage, Patty Wack Vintage, Palomine Botanicals & more!