The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend June 2nd-4th

All the cool things you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend in LA, curated by The BAEs of The BAE Show on 97.1 AMP Radio!

FRIDAY JUNE 2nd

POST MALONE

At The Novo

The rapper behind “White Iverson” is performing at The Novo. Post Malone went from SoundCloud to selling out stadiums, he has also toured with Justin Bieber so you never know who is going to be in the audience.. .

FIRST FRIDAYS

In Long Beach

First Fridays is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with art, music, and plenty of community in Long Beach!

SATURDAY JUNE 3rd

WAYNE’S WORLD

At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Watch the cult classic at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery! Don’t forget your blanket & snacks.

TREY SONGZ

At the Novo

See the rapper and performer, Trey Songz, live at The Novo with Mike Angel on his Tremaine the Tour.

SUNDAY JUNE 4th

ARTY PARTY 2017

At Art Share LA

Get your inner artist on! Includes all art supplies, professional art teacher, music, nude models, drinks by donation, free parking…all in beautiful DTLA Arts District at Art Share LA!

QUEER BAZAAR

In San Fernando Valley

Just in time to celebrate Pride month! At this community driven event curated by A Tribe Called Queer, and features vendors like: Hi Cuties, ProjectQ, Otherwild, Sid Vintage, Patty Wack Vintage, Palomine Botanicals & more!