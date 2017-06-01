What Secret Are You Taking To The Grave?

June 1, 2017 8:57 AM
By Sarah Carroll

What is your deepest, darkest secret? The one you’ll never, ever share, even with your closest friends and family.

That’s what Carson asked our listeners to share this morning. We got tons of insane anonymous calls that blew our minds!

It all started with a recent survey Producer Angie shared from Discover magazine. The top 10 secrets we’re most likely to never share are:

1.  Thoughts or fantasies about cheating on your significant other.

2.  Something you did sexually you’re not proud of.

3.  A lie you told.

4.  A secret romantic desire.

5.  Something you did that would violate someone’s trust.

6.  Something you stole.

7.  Cheating on someone emotionally.

8.  A secret ambition or dream you have.

9.  A dark family secret.

10.  A bad financial decision you made.

Do you have a secret you’re taking to the grave? Check out the clip above to hear what our listeners had to say!

